Antony Blinken meets Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan on his second day of the three-day trip to the kingdom.

Mr Blinken arrived in Riyadh and was greeted by Saudi Arabia's Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al Khuraiji at King Khalid International Airport, state media reported.

He is also scheduled to meet Foreign Ministers of the GCC in Riyadh and will attend a working dinner with Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ministerial Meeting heads of delegation.

فيديو | وزير الخارجية يلتقي نظيره الأميركي في الرياض #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/Qd9JDwnpf7 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) June 7, 2023

Mr Blinken's tour of Saudi Arabia comes in the wake of thawing ties between Riyadh and Tehran. On Tuesday, Iran reopened its diplomatic mission in Riyadh and resumed consulate services in Jeddah, ending a seven-year diplomatic rift.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran signed a China-brokered peace agreement.

A month earlier, US senior officials and members of the GCC convened a Working Group meeting on Iran in Riyadh, which affirmed the “shared determination to contribute to regional security and stability under the framework of the GCC-US Strategic Partnership”.

A statement from Washington at the time reiterated the US position against Iran's “destabilising policies” and its support for “terrorism and use of advanced missiles, cyber weapons, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems” in the region and around the world.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Blinken held “open and candid” talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

Last month, Mr Blinken and his Saudi counterpart discussed the situation in Sudan, where a war between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army has now entered its second month.

The US and Saudi Arabia have brokered several ceasefires among the warring sides, which have collapsed hours after they had kicked off.

Mr Blinken earlier thanked Saudi Arabia's facilitation of transport for US citizens out of the country in the war's early days.