Syria helicopter 'mishap' injures 22 US service members

A helicopter “mishap” in north-eastern Syria left 22 members of the US military injured on Sunday.

The servicemen were receiving treatment, with 10 evacuated to higher-level care centres outside the US Central Command's area of responsibility.

No enemy fire was reported and the cause of the incident is under investigation, the Central Command said on Monday evening.

The US has about 900 troops stationed at bases and posts across north-eastern Syria as part of the international coalition fighting remnants of ISIS.

American forces also support the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurds' de facto army in the area, and were involved in the 2019 battle that dislodged ISIS from its last strongholds in Syria.

US personnel have frequently been the target of attacks by militia groups.