Trump arrives at Miami courthouse to face federal charges

Follow the latest developments on the Trump case

Donald Trump arrived at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday to face 37 criminal charges stemming from his handling of classified documents, marking an unprecedented moment in US history that seems sure to further polarise the nation.

In the first ever federal prosecution of a former president, Mr Trump is accused of wilful possession of national security secrets after his presidency ended in 2021, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and making false statements.

Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform to denounce the case.

“One of the saddest days in the history of our country,” Mr Trump wrote. “We are a nation in decline!”

It is the second time this year Mr Trump has been indicted. In April, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up the illegal payment of hush money his lawyer made to an adult film star in 2016.

Read More Trump is toast if convicted, former US attorney general says

He also is being investigated for his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection and whether he unlawfully attempted to overturn election results in Georgia.

Dozens of Trump supporters gathered near the Miami courthouse ahead of the 3pm court appearance. Some wore Make America Great Again, or Maga, baseball caps and one held up a sign reading “Indict Jack Smith”, the special counsel who brought the charges against Mr Trump.

Police, including some on horseback and bicycles, braced for protests and the possibility of unrest, but the atmosphere was festive, with a local radio station blasting Cuban salsa music.

Mr Trump said he would plead not guilty but would not make any statement from the courthouse after the hearing.

“I'll just say not guilty,” he told conservative radio host Howie Carr late on Monday.

“I did nothing wrong. Presidential Records Act, it's not even a criminal event. There is no criminality here. It's ridiculous.”

Mr Trump is the front-runner in the 2024 Republican primary, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing a distant second. The latest indictment has not hurt the former president's standing among Republican voters, many of whom view the prosecution in Miami as a political witch hunt.

He is expected to fly to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after Tuesday's hearing to restate his innocence in a speech before supporters.

Prosecutors say Mr Trump stored hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after he left the White House. He stored the files haphazardly at the popular property, where thousands of guests and visitors come and go.

Some sensitive documents were even kept in a bathroom – a far cry from the government “Scif” rooms where classified information is supposed to be viewed by those holding security clearances.