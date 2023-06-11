Trump is 'toast' if convicted, former US attorney general says

Donald Trump is “toast” if even half the allegations in the latest criminal indictment against the former president are proven true, Mr Trump's former attorney general William Barr said on Sunday.

Federal prosecutors on Friday unveiled a 37-count federal indictment against Mr Trump over his handling of classified documents, including charges under the Espionage Act and allegations that he lied as part of a conspiracy to cover up his actions.

“I was shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were … and I think the counts under the Espionage Act that he wilfully retained those documents are solid counts,” Mr Barr, who led the Department of Justice (DOJ) under Mr Trump from 2019–2020, told Fox News Sunday.

“If even half of it is true, then he's toast.”

Mr Trump is due to appear in a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday to make an initial appearance in the case.

Most of the charges against him stem from his retention and handling of secret and top secret documents that he took with him when he left the White House in January 2021 and relocated to his estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. Prosecutors say he kept the files willy-nilly in the popular property, where thousands of guests and visitors come and go. Some sensitive documents were even kept in a bathroom.

Although other former presidents have taken sensitive documents with them after leaving office, Mr Trump's case became so serious because he refused to co-operate with authorities when they asked for the documents back.

Mr Trump has vigorously denied any wrongdoing. He claims President Joe Biden and his administration have “weaponised” the DOJ and are engaged in a politically motivated witch hunt. He also says that he had the authority to “declassify” any documents he wanted to, but investigators have an audio recording of him acknowledging that is not the case.

For the most part, Mr Trump's fellow Republicans have rallied around their leader and are propagating the narrative that Mr Trump is a victim of political persecution.

But Mr Barr said the idea Mr Trump is a victim of a witch hunt “is ridiculous”.

“Yes, he's been a victim in the past. Yes, his adversaries have obsessively pursued them with phoney claims … But this is much different. He's not a victim here.

“He was totally wrong that he had the right to have those documents, those documents are among the most sensitive secrets that the country has,” Mr Barr said.

Mr Barr and Mr Trump were once close, but their relationship ended badly after Mr Trump pressured him to conduct bogus investigations into voter fraud as the defeated president sought to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

Among the documents Mr Trump allegedly held were battle plans against another country, reportedly Iran, that the indictment says he displayed to unauthorised people.

“Battle plans for an attack on another country or Defence Department documents about our capabilities are in no universe Donald J Trump's personal documents,” Mr Barr said.

Mr Trump told Politico on Saturday that he would continue his presidential campaign, even if he were convicted in the case, saying: “I'll never leave.”

This is the second indictment for Mr Trump, who has been separately charged with dozens of felonies in a New York state investigation into hush-money payments he allegedly made to a former adult film actress during the 2016 presidential campaign. Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Legal experts say the new indictment, filed in Miami, Florida, is potentially more perilous for Mr Trump.

He also is being separately investigated in Georgia and Washington and is the first former president in US history to face a criminal indictment.