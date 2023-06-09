Donald Trump faces 37 felony charges in documents investigation

Former US president Donald Trump faces 37 felony charges related to willfully retaining US national defence information, obstructing justice and making false statements, an unsealed indictment showed on Friday.

The indictment was the Justice Department's first confirmation of a criminal case against the former president stemming from an investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

He is the first former president to be charged by the department.

The classified documents stored inside the boxes at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, included information on US and foreign defence capabilities, nuclear programmes, potential vulnerabilities to military attack and plans for possible retaliation in response to an attack, the indictment said.

Investigators seized about 13,000 documents from Mr Trump's Florida home last year.

Mr Trump retained records from the CIA, Department of Defence, National Security Agency The National Reconnaissance Office and other federal departments.

Federal prosecutors said unauthorised disclosure of the documents could risk the security of the US, foreign relations and human sources.

In the unsealed indictment, Mr Tump is accused of describing a Pentagon “plan of attack” and sharing a classified map related to a military operation.

Another document included information on a foreign country's support of terrorism against American interests.

Expand Autoplay A redacted FBI photograph of classified documents recovered from a container in former president Donald Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Reuters

"Trump endeavoured to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations and conceal his continued retention of classified documents," the indictment said.

It added that Mr Trump allegedly suggested documents be hidden or destroyed, that his lawyer make false statements and directed an aide to move boxes.

That aide, Waltine Nauta, faces 38 federal charges.

Mr Trump was scheduled to appear in a US District Court in Miami on Tuesday. US District Judge Aileen Cannon has been assigned to initially oversee the case, Reuters reported.

The former president, who is seeking a return to office, maintained his innocence in a series of Truth Social posts on Thursday night.

“We are failing nation … I am an innocent man,” he said in a four-minute video posted on the social media platform.

The Justice Department's indictment is the second to plunge Mr Trump into legal peril after Manhattan prosecutors charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

He faces additional investigations in Atlanta and Washington.