Trump indictment: What happens next for former president?

Former US president Donald Trump faces seven federal charges stemming from alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021.

Prosecutors have not yet announced the charges but Mr Trump's lawyer told CNN that he faces seven counts including obstruction of justice, making false statements and conspiracy. He also faces one charge related to the Espionage Act.

It is the first time in US history that a former president has faced federal charges.

What happens next for Trump?

The next stages of Mr Trump's indictment will not be too dissimilar to a separate case in New York, where he faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

Mr Trump said he has been summoned to report to the US District Court in Miami on Tuesday at 3pm. He is expected to surrender voluntarily and will not be arrested.

The former president will also be fingerprinted during the process. He will then face a federal judge and be asked to enter a plea during his arraignment.

Mr Trump says he is innocent.

The federal judge will then set conditions for his release. The judge could also set additional scheduling dates at this time, similar to when the judge in Mr Trump's New York case set a time frame for the trial.

Can Trump still run for president?

Mr Trump is the front-runner to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election.

A federal indictment would not prohibit him from running, similar to how his felony case in New York has not prevented him from running.