US court shuts down special master review of Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents

A US federal appeals court has halted an independent party's review of documents obtained during an August FBI search of former president Donald Trump's home.

“The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant,” the ruling read. “Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so.”

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that supports the Justice Department using “lawfully seized records” ends a months-long saga over the merits of assigning a third party to the case and agreeing on the overall extent of the special master's work.

The US Justice Department will now have access to all documents found in the August 8 search.

It is not yet clear if Mr Trump will appeal this decision at the US Supreme Court.

The Department of Justice filed an October appeal against the assignment of a special master to review the thousands of documents the FBI obtained during a court-approved search of Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and home in Florida.

District Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Mr Trump during his presidency, approved the special master appointment and restricted the federal agency's use of the documents in a ruling in early September.

She assigned a Trump choice that the Department of Justice also agreed with — District Judge Raymond Dearie — who has operated under a mid-December deadline to look at the 11,000 documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

In his time serving as an independent third party on the case, Mr Dearie has been vocal about clarifying his work as special master and challenging dubious claims made by Mr Trump and his lawyers — but had some of his work curtailed by Ms Cannon.

The US Department of Justice is investigating Mr Trump and his team for espionage and obstruction of justice for the possession of classified material after his presidency ended in 2021.

The efforts of the former president's lawyers in getting a special master involved in the US government's probe is viewed by some as a way for Mr Trump to heavily litigate and delay its work.