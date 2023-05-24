Ron DeSantis poised to challenge Donald Trump in 2024 US presidential race

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is poised to enter the 2024 US presidential race, in which he would be pitted against former president Donald Trump to lead the Republican ticket.

Mr DeSantis was the darling of the Republican Party after the 2022 midterm elections, but has suffered in recent polls after a string of attacks by Mr Trump.

Mr DeSantis is expected to make the announcement during a live Twitter Spaces interview with billionaire Elon Musk at 6pm Eastern Standard Time.

Mr Musk said on Tuesday that his discussion with Mr DeSantis would not be scripted and will include “real-time questions and answers”.

The Twitter chief executive said his discussion with Mr DeSantis should not be viewed as an endorsement, adding that the social media platform would remain neutral.

“I've said publicly that my preference, and I think the preference of most Americans, is … to have someone fairly normal in office,” Mr Musk said.

Mr Trump was reinstated on Twitter last year after a majority of respondents voted in favour of the idea in a poll launched by Mr Musk.

Mr DeSantis's announcement is expected to include a campaign launch video, the Associated Press reported. The governor's donors are expected to flock to Miami to be briefed on the campaign.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, last year. AP

The Republican has tried to strengthen his conservative image by opposing several Covid-19 guidelines and signing dozens of laws that target what he has called “woke indoctrination”, such as teachings on race and sexual orientation in classrooms.

His entry into the race would bring the number of Republican candidates to seven, although more are expected to join the fray.

Mr DeSantis would also have to overcome a significant polling gap, where he trails Mr Trump by about 30 points, FiveThirtyEight's polling aggregator shows.