Trump says he has been indicted in classified documents case

Former US president Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that federal prosecutors have told his lawyers he has been indicted in an investigation over his handling of classified documents.

The Justice Department has not confirmed any indictment but US news outlets said Mr Trump faces seven criminal counts.

It is the first time in US history that a former president has faced federal charges.

“The corrupt Biden administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the boxes hoax,” Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Photo: Screengrab

Mr Trump said in another post that he had been ordered to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, on June 13.

The Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election called it "a dark day for the United States of America".

The new indictment is the second against Mr Trump. He pleaded not guilty to dozens of felonies in a New York state case over hush money payments he allegedly made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The Department of Justice has been investigating Mr Trump's handling of classified documents he still had in his possession after his presidency ended in January 2020.

The National Archives and Records Administration, a federal agency overseeing government materials, had contacted Mr Trump's team several times requesting information on the whereabouts of certain files, to no avail.

As a result of the department believing Mr Trump still held classified documents, FBI agents conducted a court-approved search of his home and Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in August 2022.

Law enforcement found 182 documents with “confidential”, “secret” and “top secret” classified labels, which require some of the highest levels of security clearance to view.

Mr Trump repeatedly claimed that he did nothing wrong by taking files from the White House when he left office.

He also said that he “declassified” the documents, but there has been no evidence provided to show he had done so.

President Joe Biden is being investigated over his possession of classified documents in a personal home and a Washington office, from his time as vice president and a senator. Mr Trump's former vice president Mike Pence recently had his investigation closed for also having classified files in his home.

This year, Mr Trump became the first US president — sitting or former — to be criminally charged, in the New York hush money case.

He is facing federal investigations into his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and his role in the violent insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Mr Trump could also be indicted in Georgia's inquiry into his alleged interference to change the state's 2020 election results.