Classified documents found at Biden's Delaware home

The White House on Thursday confirmed the discovery of a second set of classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president at his private residence in Delaware.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the President, said lawyers had searched Mr Biden's residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach after discovering an initial set of government documents at the Penn Biden Centre in November.

In remarks from the White House, Mr Biden said: “My lawyers reviewed other places where documents from my time as vice president were stored and they finished the review last night and they discovered a small number of documents of classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home.”

Mr Sauber said lawyers had found “a small number of additional Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings”, most of them being kept in a storage space in the Wilmington residence garage.

A one-page document was found in an adjacent room, he said in a statement.

He did not disclose what level of classification the materials had.

This finding follows the disclosure of some classified files found in November at an office the former vice president used in Washington.

“As was done in the case of the Penn Biden Centre, the Department of Justice was immediately notified and lawyers arranged for the Department of Justice to take possession of these documents,” Mr Sauber said.

No classified documents were found at Mr Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach.

The White House said the Department of Justice was reviewing the documents found at the Penn Biden Centre and it is not yet clear what steps the agency will take afterwards.

“We're going to see all of this unfold,” Mr Biden said.

The discovery marks differences with a federal investigation into the sensitive government documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort in Florida during an FBI search in August.

Mr Trump is potentially facing charges of violating the Espionage Act with his possession of almost 100 classified documents, and he and his team are facing accusations of obstruction of justice.

“The biggest distinction between the Biden situation and the Trump situation is that from what we can tell, Biden has co-operated with the Justice Department, the National Archives to get it right,” former national security adviser to Mr Trump, John Bolton, told The National on Thursday.

“Unlike Trump, who resisted it tooth and toenail.”

It is not known if Mr Biden gained access the documents after his vice presidency or what his intentions were.

“But both were in possession of classified material that they shouldn’t have had,” Mr Bolton said.

“There are important legal distinctions, [and] I’m afraid the political fog that we’re going to see is going to come down to Biden had classified documents, Trump had classified documents, it’s the same thing.”

Republicans on Capitol Hill are already calling for action.

“Congress has to investigate,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said to reporters on Thursday.

Thomas Watkins and Kyle Fitzgerald in Washington contributed to this story