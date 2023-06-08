UK and US announce ‘Atlantic Declaration’ to boost ties

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden have agreed a new partnership to bolster economic security in response to China’s growing influence.

The Atlantic Declaration, announced as the two leaders met in the White House on Thursday, includes commitments on easing trade barriers, closer defence industry ties and a data protection deal.

The agreement comes after hopes of a full-blown free trade deal were abandoned, with UK officials insisting the new, targeted approach was a better response to the economic challenges posed by Beijing and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Sunak sought to reassure Washington than post-Brexit Britain remains a strong and capable partner.

"I know some people have wondered what kind of partner Britain would be after we left the EU," Mr Sunak said from the East Room of the White House.

"I'd say judge us by our actions. We're committed to our values as ever, as reliable and ally, as ever, as attractive investment destination as ever."

Their meeting comes as western officials try to ascertain whether Russia was responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, which has displaced thousands and caused major economic and environmental damage. Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for the dam's destruction.

The two leaders will field questions at a joint news conference after their meeting – an opportunity not afforded to every world leader who visits the White House – and they will also issue a joint statement, officials said.

“It's daunting to think if the conversations that our predecessors had in this room, when they had to speak of wars that they fought together, peace won together,” Mr Sunak told Mr Biden.

“Again, for the first time in over half a century, we face a war on the European continent, and as we've done before, the US and the UK have stood together to support Ukraine.”

Mr Biden and Mr Sunak last met in Hiroshima, Japan, at the G7 summit last month.

Mr Sunak hopes to strengthen trade ties between Britain and the US, keen to show some progress after the Biden administration quashed any speedy prospect of a post-Brexit free trade agreement between the two countries.

Britain has cemented deals with individual states and is hoping to reach other such “targeted agreements”.

The British leader visited the US Capitol on Wednesday, where he met Republican and Democratic congressional leaders.

Reuters contributed to this report