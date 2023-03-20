What is Donald Trump being investigated for and will he be arrested?

Former US president Donald Trump claims he will be arrested on Tuesday as part of a New York investigation into the payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

New York authorities have not confirmed whether Mr Trump faces arrest. If he does get arrested, he will become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime.

Mr Trump is embroiled in several federal and state inquiries.

The National takes a look:

Stormy Daniels criminal inquiry in New York's Manhattan

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating a $130,000 payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, during Mr Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr Trump's lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, made the payment in the run-up to the presidential election.

Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison in the case, has said the payment was made to stop Daniels from going public about a sexual encounter she claimed to have had with Mr Trump in 2006.

Mr Trump has denied the allegation and called the investigation a “witch hunt”.

Prosecutors are investigating whether the payment included falsifying business records or a breach of campaign finance laws.

The payment could result in a misdemeanour charge of falsifying business records, or could become a felony if false accounting was intended to cover up a second crime, such as a campaign finance violation.

Cohen testified in front of a grand jury last week, while Ms Clifford is co-operating with prosecutors.

Will Trump get arrested?

The former president posted on social media that he was getting arrested on Tuesday, calling on supporters to protest, but his spokesman has said the district attorney has not notified him of any imminent arrest.

However, investigators invited Mr Trump to testify before the grand jury looking at evidence in the case, a possible sign of a looming indictment.

On Monday, New York police were erecting barricades around Trump Tower and the district attorney's office ahead of any potential protests.

Barricades are set up outside the New York District Attorney's office in New York, on March 20, 2023, ahead of protests around a possible indictment of Donald Trump. Bloomberg

2020 election interference inquiry in Georgia

In Georgia, a special grand jury has heard from dozens of witnesses and reviewed evidence about Mr Trump possibly interfering in the southern state's 2020 election results.

The investigation stems from a phone call he had with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021.

Mr Trump called on Mr Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to “find” enough votes to turn over Joe Biden's win in Georgia.

A final report recommending indictments was submitted to prosecutors in December but remains under seal.

The special grand jury does not have the right to issue indictments, but the Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis can convene a regular grand jury to officially consider indictments if she chooses.

Such charges could include election code breaches or racketeering.

Federal inquiry into role in January 6, 2021, mob attack

The US Department of Justice's special counsel Jack Smith is overseeing an investigation into Mr Trump's role in the attack on the US Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 election for his opponent, Mr Biden, on January 6, 2021.

The deadly violence occurred immediately after he held a speech condemning falsehoods that the election was stolen from him, and calling on his supporters to “fight like hell".

At least 1,000 people have been charged in the attack so far.

A House panel called on the Justice Department to prosecute Mr Trump for incitement of insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to make false statements.

Federal classified documents inquiry

Mr Smith is also investigating Mr Trump for his possession and handling of hundreds of classified documents belonging to the government, after his presidency ended in January 2021.

The FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago resort and home in Florida after the government tried to retrieve the top-secret materials from Mr Trump's team in several formal requests.

If the case continues, it could result in charges such as: breaching the Espionage Act; mishandling official documents; unauthorised retention of national security documents; or obstruction of justice and making false statements.