What are the criminal cases against Donald Trump?

Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday said he probably faces arrest and an indictment in a federal investigation into the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, aimed at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

If prosecutors confirm the claim, it would be the third of four known criminal investigations to result in an indictment against the front-runner in the Republican Party's race to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Here is a look at the cases and what could come next:

Federal inquiry into role in mob attack

The US Department of Justice's special counsel Jack Smith is overseeing an investigation into Mr Trump's role in the attack on the US Capitol while Congress was certifying the 2020 election results for his opponent Democrat Joe Biden.

Authorities did not immediately comment on Mr Trump's claim that Mr Smith wrote to him on Sunday stating he had four days to report to the grand jury.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ [Department of Justice], sent a letter … stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

If the case goes to trial, it could represent the biggest legal challenge faced by Mr Trump. The trial would probably be held in Washington, where the insurrection occurred, meaning prospective jurors are unlikely to have much sympathy for Mr Trump.

The deadly violence occurred immediately after he held a speech spreading falsehoods that the election was stolen from him and calling on his supporters to “fight like hell”. At least 1,000 people have been charged over the attack.

Federal classified documents case

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty in Miami on June 13 to 37 criminal charges stemming from his handling of classified documents.

It marked the first federal prosecution of a former president and Mr Trump was accused of wilful possession of national security secrets after his presidency ended in 2021, conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and making false statements.

Prosecutors say Mr Trump showed classified war plans for a potential US attack on Iran to people who held no security clearances and stored hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after he left the White House. They say he stored the files haphazardly at the property, where thousands of guests and visitors come and go.

Some sensitive documents were allegedly even kept in a bathroom – a far cry from secure government “Scif” facilities, where classified information is supposed to be viewed by those holding security clearance.

Mr Trump has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence and accuses Mr Biden's administration of making him the target of a political witch hunt. Jurors in Republican-leaning Florida are more likely to have sympathy for Mr Trump.

Stormy Daniels hush money case

In a state-level prosecution, New York authorities have charged Mr Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up the illegal payment of hush money his lawyer made to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court in April, the culminating moment in a historic day that marked the first time a US president had been charged with a crime.

Following his arraignment, he returned to his home in Florida and hit back at prosecutors and their “ridiculous indictment”.

“I never thought anything like this could happen in America – never thought it could happen,” he said from Mar-a-Lago.

2020 election interference inquiry in Georgia

In Georgia, a special grand jury has heard from dozens of witnesses and reviewed evidence about Mr Trump allegedly interfering in the southern state's 2020 election results.

The investigation stems from a phone call he had with Secretary of State of Georgia Brad Raffensperger on January 2, 2021.

Mr Trump called on Mr Raffensperger, also a Republican, to “find” enough votes to overturn Mr Biden's win in Georgia.

A final report recommending indictments was submitted to prosecutors in December but remains under seal.

On July 11, a different grand jury was empanelled and will consider whether to issue indictments.

Such charges could include election code breaches or racketeering.