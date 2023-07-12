Georgia grand jury to consider Trump indictment over 2020 election

A Georgia grand jury is due to be selected on Tuesday and will probably be asked to decide whether to indict former president Donald Trump and his Republican allies over their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the southern state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched an investigation into Mr Trump shortly after it was discovered that he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early 2021 to find enough votes that would be needed to defeated Joe Biden.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state,” Mr Trump told Mr Raffensperger, according to audio recordings of the 2021 conversation.

In a redacted report, a previous grand jury had recommended several indictments, which are expected to be considered by the new grand jury.

“There may be some names on that list that you wouldn't expect. But the big name that everyone keeps asking me about – I don't think you will be shocked,” Emily Kohrs, who served as the forewoman on the special grand jury, said in February.

Ms Kohrs told the New York Times and CNN that the grand jury heard evidence from 75 witnesses.

Sixteen of the 23 grand jury members must be present to vote on indictment charges. Of those 16 members, 12 would need to vote in favour of indictment charges. The previous grand jury did not have the power to issue indictments.

Ms Willis hinted an indictment could come between the end of July and mid-August. The district attorney in a letter to county officials said she plans to direct much of her staff to work remotely for 10 days between July 31 and August 18.

The latest move comes two years after Ms Willis's office first began investigating whether Mr Trump and his allies attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Georgia Secretary of State testifies against Donald Trump in January 6 hearing

In addition to Mr Trump's call to Mr Raffensperger, Ms Willis is investigating a slate of fake Republican electors who falsely declared in 2020 that Mr Trump won the election. Her office is also investigating

She has previously sent letters to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the state's fake electors that they could be charged in the case. Some of the fake electors have secured immunity deals with her office.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and maintains his innocence.

The former president is already facing multiple investigations that threaten to derail his bid to return to the White House in 2024.

Mr Trump faces 37 criminal charges in a federal case stemming from his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021. Lawyers for Mr Trump on Tuesday asked a federal court to postpone the trial.

He faces 34 additional felony charges in New York, where Manhattan prosecutors accuse him of falsifying business records stemming from alleged hush money paid to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential election.

And in a separate New York civil case, he is accused of misleading lenders by manipulating property values and his net worth to receive favourable loans and tax benefits.

Mr Trump has denied wrongdoing in each case.