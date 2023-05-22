Idaho college murders suspect to appear in court after indictment

The graduate student accused of stabbing four University of Idaho college students to death is expected to appear in court on Monday for his arraignment and to enter a plea on first-degree murder charges.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is scheduled to appear in a Latah County courtroom for an arraignment hearing in front of District Judge John Judge. Last week, a grand jury indicted him on four counts of murder and one count of burglary.

His lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

Mr Kohberger is accused of stabbing three women and one man in the early morning of November 13 in the home of one of the women. The crime stunned the small university town of Moscow, Idaho, home to the University of Idaho, and drew national attention.

Mr Kohberger was arrested six weeks after the stabbings in Pennsylvania, where he was visiting his family, and taken to Idaho to face charges.

Two other female roommates in the house at the time of the killings were unharmed. One of the women told investigators that at 4am she heard someone crying in one of the victims' bedrooms. She saw a masked man, clad in black, walk past her and out of the house, according to a court document.

Bryan Kohberger is taken to court for an extradition hearing in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on January 3. Reuters

The victims – Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho – all suffered multiple stab wounds. Mr Chapin was Ms Kernodle's boyfriend.

Mr Kohberger was working on a PhD degree in criminal justice at Washington State University, about 16km from the University of Idaho campus.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive but have said they were confident Mr Kohberger was responsible for all four killings.