University of Idaho murder investigation opens as four students found dead

Police in the US state of Idaho have begun a murder investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found in an apartment near campus.

Officers found the bodies inside the home in Moscow, a city of 25,000 people in north-western Idaho, after a call about an unconscious person shortly before noon on Sunday, the Moscow Police Department said.

READ MORE Student charged with murder after three killed in University of Virginia shooting

Police said no one was in custody and they do not “believe there is an ongoing community risk”.

Students and staff had been advised to stay away from the area on Sunday.

People gather to pray at the University of Idaho after four students were found dead. AP

The university of 6,800 students lifted the alert about three hours later, saying there was no continuing threat.

The police identified those found dead as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington, Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Classes were cancelled on Monday and were to resume on Tuesday at the university, school officials said.

The incident came hours before a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville left three people dead and two wounded.