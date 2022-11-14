University of Virginia campus shooting kills three and injures two

Manhunt under way after police identify student Christopher Darnell Jones as suspect

The University of Virginia campus, where a gunman, who was thought to be on the run on Monday, killed three people. AFP
Reuters
Nov 14, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late on Sunday killed three people and wounded two, university police said.

Officials identified student Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect and said a number of agencies were engaged in an active search.

He was wearing a "burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes", and may have been driving a black SUV, authorities said.

An email sent to the student body by the university's vice president recommended that all students sought safety and followed further commands as the situation remained active.

The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence on US college and high school campuses in recent years. The bloodshed has fuelled debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns in the US, where the Second Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.

Updated: November 14, 2022, 10:38 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL