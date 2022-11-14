University of Virginia campus shooting kills three and injures two

A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late on Sunday killed three people and wounded two, university police said.

Officials identified student Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect and said a number of agencies were engaged in an active search.

He was wearing a "burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes", and may have been driving a black SUV, authorities said.

UVA Alert: MULTIPLE PD AGENCIES, INCLUDING VA STATE POLICE HELICOPTER ARE ACTIVELY SEARCHING FOR THE SUSPECT. SUSPECT IS ARMED AND DANGEROUS, SHELTER IN PLACE. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

An email sent to the student body by the university's vice president recommended that all students sought safety and followed further commands as the situation remained active.

The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence on US college and high school campuses in recent years. The bloodshed has fuelled debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns in the US, where the Second Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.