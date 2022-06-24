US Senate passes landmark gun control bill

The US Senate has passed modest gun safety measures in a move that President Joe Biden said will make it safer for children at their schools.

However, the bipartisan agreement comes at a time when the Supreme Court has broadly expanded gun rights by ruling that Americans have a constitutional right to carry handguns in public for self-defence.

The ruling follows mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, in which more than 30 people, including 19 children, were shot dead.

The Senate bill, approved in a 65-to-33 vote on Thursday, is the first significant gun control legislation to pass in 30 years.

“This bipartisan legislation will help protect Americans. Kids in schools and communities will be safer because of it,” Mr Biden said.

“The House of Representatives should promptly vote on this bipartisan bill and send it to my desk.”

The US has the highest gun ownership per capita in the world and the highest number of mass shootings annually among wealthy nations.

The modest bill's most important change on gun ownership would tighten background checks for those who want to buys guns if they have been convicted of domestic violence or significant crimes as juveniles.

Miguel Cerrillo, father of Miah Cerrillo, a grade four pupil at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, wipes away tears as he speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington. EPA

Republicans refused to compromise on more sweeping gun control measures favoured by Democrats including Mr Biden, such as a ban on assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.

“This is not a cure-all for the ways gun violence affects our nation, but it is a long overdue step in the right direction,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor before the vote.

The Supreme Court ruling earlier on Thursday, pushed through by its conservative majority, struck down New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns outside the home.

The court found that the law, enacted in 1913, breached a person's right to “keep and bear arms” under the US Constitution's Second Amendment.

In the Senate vote late on Thursday, 15 Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting for the bill.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applauded the bill's passage and said it would advance in the House on Friday, with a vote coming as soon as possible.

House Republicans had instructed their members to vote against the bill, although since the chamber is controlled by Democrats their support was not needed for the bill's passage.

Mr Biden will sign the bill into law.

The Senate action came weeks after an impassioned speech by Mr Biden, in which he declared “enough” of gun violence and urged politicians to act.

Polls show that a majority of Americans support some new limits on firearms, demands that typically rise after mass shootings such as those that occurred in Texas and New York.

Democrats issued a warning that the Supreme Court ruling on Thursday could have dire consequences for gun safety nationwide.

“The Supreme Court got the ruling wrong,” Senator Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic negotiator on the gun safety legislation, said in an interview.

“I'm deeply worried about the court's willingness to take away from elected bodies the ability to protect our constituents and that has real grave implications for the safety of our country,” said Mr Murphy, whose home state of Connecticut, where 26 people were killed in a 2012 shooting at an elementary school.

Thousands killed in gun violence this year

More than 20,800 people have been killed in gun violence in the US in 2022, including through murder and suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group.

The bill provides funding to help states to adopt “red flag” laws to keep firearms out of the hands of those deemed a danger to themselves or others.

It would also fund alternative intervention measures in state where red flag laws are opposed and provide for enhanced school security.

It closes the “boyfriend loophole” by denying gun purchases to those convicted of abusing intimate partners in dating relationships. However, if they have no further convictions or penalties, they will be allowed to purchase again.

It also allows states to add juvenile criminal and mental health records to national background check databases.