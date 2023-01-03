Suspect in University of Idaho killings agrees to extradition

The man accused in the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will soon be transferred to the state to face murder charges, after he agreed at a Tuesday court hearing in Pennsylvania not to fight extradition, local media reported.

Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody last Thursday in Monroe County in eastern Pennsylvania, where he was visiting family.

Mr Kohberger has been working towards a criminal justice doctorate at Washington State University, located near the University of Idaho campus.

Jason LaBar, his public defender in Monroe County, told NBC's Today show on Tuesday that Mr Kohberger believes he will be exonerated. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

The crime stunned the small college town of Moscow in north-western Idaho, where the four victims — three women and one man — were found dead on the morning of November 13 in the women's house.

The victims — Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho — had all been stabbed several times, according to authorities. Mr Chapin was Ms Kernodle's boyfriend.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a motive but have said they are confident Mr Kohberger is responsible for all four killings.

A probable cause affidavit that lays out the basis for the charges will offer additional details, prosecutors have said, but it remains under seal until Mr Kohberger is physically in Idaho.