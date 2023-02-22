Photo shows U-2 plane soaring close to Chinese spy balloon 20km above Earth

A photograph has emerged showing the view from a high altitude U-2 spy plane observing the Chinese balloon flying over the continental US.

The curvature of the earth is visible in the shot along with the balloon which was flying more than 18 kilometres above Earth.

The balloon, which was shot down over the US east coast on February 4, was 60 metres tall and rigged with solar panels and mysterious equipment the US says was used for spying.

US General Glen VanHerck said the balloon was carrying a payload of about 1,000 kilograms of equipment.

The Chinese government claimed it was for meteorological purposes but on Sunday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was sent to monitor the US military sites.

The image was first posted on the blog Dragon Lady Today, which is run by author Chris Pocock, an expert on U-2 spy planes. It is not clear how he obtained the image, which he also posted on Twitter.

In the image, the U-2 spy plane, nicknamed Dragon Lady after a CIA reconnaissance programme of the same name, can be seen soaring above the balloon, with the curvature of the earth visible on the horizon.

U-2 spy planes can reach altitudes of over 21 kilometres, and given the altitude of the balloon, it seems likely the aircraft was flying close to its maximum operational altitude.

Commercial aircraft fly between 10 and 12 kilometres at cruising altitude.

U-2 spy planes were test flown in 1955 and later conducted countless reconnaissance missions over the Soviet Union. In this instance, the plane would soon be joined by a much more recent aircraft, the F-22 stealth fighter, which was used to shoot the balloon down.

The image represents a rare mission for the U-2 over the US soil. The decades-old aircraft is expected to be replaced soon with a new aircraft code-named RQ-X, according to Skunk Works, the experimental design arm of Lockheed Martin, formally known as Advanced Development Programs department.

Until then, the U-2 will become part of the US Advanced Battle Management System, a project to ensure rapid communication between different branches of the US military over vast distances, hosting sensors and encrypted communications equipment.