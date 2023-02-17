US doesn't know if downed flying object was a hobby balloon

The White House on Friday said it could not confirm whether one of the three unidentified aerial objects shot down over North America last week was a low-cost hobby balloon.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade, a hobby club, said one of its balloons was “missing in action” in a remote part of south-western Alaska.

Transmissions from the balloon stopped at about the same time and location as where a US F-22 shot down one of three floating objects that have captured national attention this month.

The group launches small “pico balloons”, which are widely available for under $100 and carry basic weather sensors, and plots their positions as they blow around the globe at high altitudes.

“We just can't confirm those reports or what the remains of that balloon might actually end up being,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, noting that no wreckage from the downed object had been recovered.

“So it's very difficult, until you can get your hands on something, to be able to tell.”

The US military adjusted its radar sensitivities after a Chinese “spy balloon” slipped into US airspace and traversed the country.

In the days after it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, the Pentagon spotted three other “objects” and destroyed them.