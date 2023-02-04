US downs suspected China spy balloon

The United States has downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the eastern coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America.

Television footage showed a small explosion, and the balloon descending towards the water as US military jets were seen flying in the vicinity and ships were deployed in the water.

An operation was under way in US territorial waters in the Atlantic Ocean to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 18,000 metres (60,000 feet) and was estimated to be about the size of three school buses.

"We successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it," US President Joe Biden said.

Mr Biden approved the military plan to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials said. The Pentagon did not immediately comment but the balloon has been the latest flashpoint in tensions between the US and China.

The balloon, which has been spotted over western states including Montana, was shot down on the Atlantic eastern coast.

The government ordered a halt to flights around the South Carolina coast due to what it called an undisclosed "national security effort."

Officials were aiming to time the operation so they could recover as much of the debris as possible before it sinks into the ocean. The Pentagon had previously estimated that any debris field would be substantial.

“On Wednesday, when I was briefed on the balloon I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down, on Wednesday, as soon as possible," Mr Biden said.

"They decided without doing damage to anyone on the ground. They decided that the best time to do that was when they got over water within our... 12-mile limit."

The Federal Aviation Administration and Coast Guard worked to clear the airspace and water below the balloon as it reached the ocean.

China's foreign ministry said on Saturday that the flight of the "airship" over the US was an accident.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a planned visit to Beijing scheduled for Sunday for talks aimed at reducing tensions. The Chinese government on Saturday also sought to play down the cancellation.

“In actuality, the US and China have never announced any visit,” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday morning.

China has continued to claim that the balloon was merely a weather research “airship” that had been blown off course. The Pentagon rejected that out of hand.