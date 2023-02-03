Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon in US airspace

The US on Thursday was tracking a potential Chinese spy balloon hovering over the country, the Pentagon confirmed.

The balloon was spotted on the Canadian border earlier in the week. It later entered US airspace in the state of Montana.

The US government “has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now”, Pentagon spokesman Brig Gen Pat Ryder said in a statement.

There are concerns of surveillance and intelligence gathering being done via the balloon, and authorities are working to protect US national security.

“Once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information,” Brig Gen Ryder said. Similar balloon sightings have occurred in recent years, he added.

NBC first reported the news, with defence officials saying leaders had debated shooting it down.

The Associated Press later reported that the military had decided not to shoot it down because of possible debris.

The US “continues to track and monitor it closely”, Brig Gen Ryder said.

“The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” he added.

The sighting comes at a time of high US-China tension over military build-up in Asia as well as intensifying economic and technology competition.

However, Washington and Beijing have begun to warm up to economic talks and members of President Joe Biden's administration are preparing for trips to China in the coming weeks.

The Financial Times on Thursday reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on his visit. If it occurs, Mr Blinken will be the highest-level US diplomat to meet Mr Xi in China in about six years.