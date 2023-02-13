Pakistani donor in US gives $30m to support earthquake victims

Follow the latest news on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

A US resident from Pakistan made an anonymous $30 million donation in support of victims of the earthquake that has killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria.

The death toll had climbed to at least 35,000 as of Monday morning, a week after the 7.8-magnitude quake struck. More than 31,000 were killed in Turkey.

“Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US and donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet.

“These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds.”

Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023

The National contacted the Turkish embassy in Washington for comment.

Mr Sharif last week established a special cabinet committee to oversee the collection of aid for earthquake victims.

READ MORE US urges Syria and all parties to allow earthquake aid immediate access

Across the US, more than 140 tonnes of supplies have been donated to support relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, local media reported.

Footage shared on social media showed dozens of moving boxes and bags filled with clothes and other supplies outside the Turkish embassy in north-west Washington.

The Turkish consulate is currently seeking disaster tents, blankets, heaters, generators and other supplies, which can be dropped off at its embassy.

More than 25,000 buildings in Turkey were destroyed or damaged, and one million people were left homeless.

An additional 5.3 million people in Syria have been displaced because of the earthquake, said Sivanka Dhanapala, the country's UNHCR representative.