UN has failed Syrian quake victims, aid chief says

Follow the latest news on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The UN has failed the people of north-western Syria nearly a week after a powerful earthquake hit the region and killed more than 28,000 people, a toll that is expected to rise sharply, a top aid chief said on Sunday.

Martin Griffiths, the UN's Emergency Relief Co-ordinator, described "devastating" scenes he had witnessed in Turkey as he visited the quake-hit areas. The international community is attempting to shore up help to those affected by the earthquake and about 100 countries have sent aid and rescue workers to the region.

“At the Turkey-Syria border today. We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria,” Mr Griffiths said on Twitter.

“They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn’t arrived,” he said.

At the #Türkiye-#Syria border today.

We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria.

They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn’t arrived.

My duty and our obligation is to correct this failure as fast as we can.

That’s my focus now. — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) February 12, 2023

Mr Griffiths said his main focus and duty now is to “correct this failure as fast as we can.” He added that it is typical in a natural disaster that water supplies get "tainted" and spread disease, warning of a second wave of cholera in Syria.

He described the earthquake as the region's worst event in 100 years, predicting the death toll would at least double.

He praised Turkey's response, saying his experience was that disaster victims were always disappointed by early relief efforts.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers continued to scour flattened neighbourhoods in freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid. In Turkey alone, about 13 million people live in a zone of massive devastation, around 500km in diameter.

Security concerns led some aid operations to be suspended, and dozens of people have been arrested for looting or trying to defraud victims after the quake in Turkey, according to state media.

Some people are miraculously still being rescued, almost a week after the disaster, as incredible stories of survival continue to emerge.

Three Emiratis survived the quake in Turkey after they were trapped inside their hotel as the walls crumbled.

Mohammed Al Hrmoodi 26, Majed Abdulrhman, 24 and Ahmed Al Yassi, 26, were asleep in the Northhill Hotel in Antakya when last Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake struck. They woke to find the building swaying and the deafening noise of cracking concrete and windows, but were able to escape unharmed.

Aid getting to Syria

The situation in the areas devastated by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is “bleak beyond belief”, Britain's Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Mitchell said: “It’s bleak beyond belief, it is the worst crisis, the worst earthquake we have faced certainly since Nepal [2015], probably since Haiti [2010].”

He suggested the death toll could reach 50,000, backing Mr Griffiths assessment that it could dramatically increase.

“I think that the figure that the UN emergency co-ordinator has given yesterday when he was in the region of 50,000 is the right figure, I fear, that we’re going to see.”

Mr Mitchell said there is “good organisation” of the relief effort in Turkey, but in the “ungoverned space” of war-torn Syria the situation is more difficult.

The EU's envoy to Syria on Sunday urged authorities in Damascus to "engage in good faith" with aid workers to get help to those in need.

"It is important to allow unimpeded access for aid to arrive in all areas where it is needed," Dan Stoenescu told Reuters.

"Entering a fake blame game is not constructive and does not help us deliver aid to those in so much need and distress in a more timely manner. On the contrary," he said.