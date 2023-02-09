Rihanna promises a 'jam-packed' Super Bowl half-time show

Rihanna is putting in so much work for her Super Bowl half-time show, focusing on what she promises will be "a jam-packed show", that her coming birthday and Valentine's Day almost slipped her mind.

“The set list was the biggest challenge," Rihanna said. "That was the hardest, hardest part.

"Deciding how to maximise 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be.

"It’s going to be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way that we could have put it together."

At a preview on Thursday before Sunday's match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the music superstar and new mum said her first live event in seven years felt "like it could have only been now”.

“When you become a mum, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything," Rihanna said.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages of the world. There’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all."

A nine-time Grammy Award-winner, Rihanna has 14 No 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including We Found Love, Work, Umbrella and Disturbia.

She and rapper A$AP Rocky recently welcomed her first child.

“At the end of the day, if it flops or it flies, my name has to stand by that," Rihanna said. "And so I really get involved with every aspect of anything I do."

Rihanna joins a list of celebrated entertainers who have played during Super Bowl half-time shows, including Beyonce, Prince, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and The Weeknd.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna arrive at a Fenty Beauty x Fenty Skin event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California on February 12, 2022. AFP

Last year, hip-hop was celebrated with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar performing.

The singer declined to perform at the 2019 half-time show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. But she has said that the timing and circumstances this time were right for her.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the US national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform America the Beautiful.

Oscar-winning Coda actor Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language.