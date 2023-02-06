LATEST FROM THE GRAMMYS
Image for Grammys 2023 live: Updates as Beyonce makes music history as most awarded person

Grammys 2023 live: Updates as Beyonce makes music history as most awarded person

The pop star now has more Grammys than anyone - and there are more categories still left to be announced

Image for Grammys 2023 live: Updates as Beyonce makes music history as most awarded person

Grammys 2023 live: Updates as Beyonce makes music history as most awarded person

The pop star now has more Grammys than anyone - and there are more categories still left to be announced

The pop star now has more Grammys than anyone - and there are more categories still left to be announced

LATEST FROM THE GRAMMYS
MORE STORIES
Who are the 18 members of the Egot winners club?
An image that illustrates this article Grammys 2023: Beyonce makes music history as most awarded person
Grammys 2023: Beyonce makes music history as most awarded person
Eight of the most memorable Grammys moments of all time
When are the Grammys 2023 and how can I watch the awards?
Can Beyonce finally take home the top Grammy?