Grammys 2023 live: Updates as Beyonce makes music history as most awarded person

<h2>Jazz singer Samara Joy named Best New Artist </h2><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/2/6/02eb2dd9-81be-401a-85cb-8ddc51b47098.jpg" /><figcaption>Samara Joy won the Best New Artist. AP</figcaption></figure><p>The American jazz singer, 23, beat nine other artists, including Eurovision winners Maneskin, for the title. Previous Best New Artist winner Oliva Rodrigo presented her the award. </p></div><p>Joy also won the Best Jazz Vocal Album for <em>Linger Awhile</em> earlier in the evening. </p>