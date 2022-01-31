Rihanna expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky

Singer and fashion mogul showed off her baby bump in Harlem, New York

Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. AFP
Associated Press
Jan 31, 2022

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll at the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she’s pregnant with her first child.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the 33-year-old Diamonds singer and fashion mogul showed off her bump in a long open pink coat (vintage Chanel) and ripped jeans as her boyfriend beamed by her side in Harlem, which is A$AP’s home neighbourhood.

In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces while in another, he kisses her forehead. Her bump was well adorned with a long, jewelled necklace.

Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City: “I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”

After months of dating rumours, the two publicly transformed their long-standing friendship into a romance during the pandemic.

In an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019, A$AP called her “my lady” and “the love of my life”. Of the relationship, the PMW rapper spoke of their travels the previous summer in a rented tour bus and how the experience cemented their bond.

Asked what it felt like to be in a relationship after his past as a ladies’ man, he said: “So much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

He also spoke of having children in the future, telling GQ: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely … I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”

No further details about the pregnancy were disclosed.

Image 1 of 62
BARBADOS, W.I. - OCTOBER 22: Singer Rihanna poses backstage during a MTV Networks Tempo Channel launch event at The Plantation & Garden Theater October 22, 2005 Christ Church, Barbados, W.I. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images for Tempo)

Rihanna, in a sequinned vest and cropped jeans, poses backstage during a MTV Networks Tempo Channel launch event on October 22, 2005, in Barbados. Getty Images

Updated: January 31st 2022, 6:44 PM
