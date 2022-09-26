Oman appeals for unity and stability in Yemen as truce deadline nears

Oman called on all parties in the war in Yemen to commit to a meaningful political process on Monday, just days before an extended truce is due to expire.

Oman’s permanent representative to the UN, Mohammed Awad Al Hassan, highlighted the Yemen crisis in his address to the UN General Assembly and asked all sides to engage in a “meaningful and serious manner" to find a way forward.

Oman is the only Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) member that did not join the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who seized control of Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention to support the government the following year.

Dr Al Hassan also called on all those involved in the conflict "to come to terms with the painful past and focus on formulating a promising and a better future" for Yemen.

A UN-backed two-month truce that mandated a nationwide cessation of hostilities was established in April and has been renewed twice. The current truce extension ends on October 2.

Dr Al Hassan reiterated Oman’s “appreciation” for the efforts of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg as well as US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking to ensure peace in the country.

US envoy to Yemen commends international community for reaching truce — video

In his speech, Dr Al Hassan also addressed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and said a two-state solution is vital.

“This conflict has generated many crises, tension and violence," he said.

“We believe that the two-state solution, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, is an urgent need and a strategic necessity to achieve lasting peace, mutual trust and positive co-operation among all parties in the region."

On Thursday, Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid told world leaders at the UN General Assembly that he backed the two-state solution, with security guarantees for Israel.

But during his own address, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas criticised Israel for “destroying the two-state solution” and the UN for shielding the country from taking responsibility.

Yair Lapid voices support for two-state solution — video