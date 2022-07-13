US President Joe Biden begins Middle East visit as Air Force One leaves for Israel

Live updates: follow the latest news on Joe Biden's Middle East visit

US President Joe Biden arrives in Israel on Wednesday to begin a high-profile trip to the Middle East, where he will meet regional leaders.

Mr Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the occupied West Bank.

The president's official Air Force One aircraft left the US for Tel Aviv early on Wednesday. On Friday the plane will fly directly from Israel to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a first for an American president.

Mr Biden will hold talks with Saudi officials and attend a summit of Gulf allies at the weekend.

He is expected to meet Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a senior US official said, and attend a summit of the Gulf Co-operation Council plus Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan, known as the GCC+3.

Mr Biden's trip aims to promote regional stability, deepen Israel's integration in the region and counter Iranian influence.

"This trip will reinforce a vital American role in a strategically consequential region," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

Mr Biden will make brief remarks on Wednesday at an arrival ceremony in Israel. He will receive a briefing from Israeli defence officials on the US-supported Iron Dome defence system and a new laser-enabled system called Iron Beam.

He will pay his respects at Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial to Holocaust victims of the Second World War.

Mr Biden's talks with Mr Abbas will mark the highest level of face-to-face contact between the US and the Palestinians since then-president Donald Trump took a tough approach to the relationship on taking office in 2017.

Israel insists it will do whatever is necessary to thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions. It is staunchly opposed to a restoration of the 2015 deal that gave Tehran sanctions relief.

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One for a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia. AP

US-Palestinian ties have recently been strained by the May killing of prominent Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

The UN has concluded the Palestinian-American national was killed by Israeli fire, something Washington found was likely but said there was no evidence the killing was intentional.

Agencies contributed to this report.