Saudi-led coalition says it will release 163 Houthi prisoners

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen said on Thursday that the alliance would release 163 Houthi prisoners in a humanitarian gesture.

The move is aimed at supporting efforts to end the crisis in Yemen, achieve peace, uphold the ongoing truce and pave the way for dialogue between the Yemeni parties, coalition spokesman Brig Gen Turki Al Malki said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition's command has begun measures to release the prisoners in co-ordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The prisoners will be transported to the Yemeni capital Sanaa, Brig Gen Al Malki said.

A UN-brokered truce came into effect on April 2 and is the first nationwide ceasefire in Yemen in six years.

Yemen’s brutal civil war began in 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sanaa and forced the internationally recognised government into exile.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power.

More than 150,000 people have been killed in the conflict, including more than 14,500 civilians.

The war has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions suffering from widespread food insecurity.