Yemen parties agree two-month truce, says UN

Yemen’s warring sides have agreed to a two month ceasefire which comes into effect on Saturday, the UN envoy to the country Hans Grundberg said late on Friday. The Houthi rebel group also confirmed the ceasefire.

"I would like to announce that the parties to the conflict have responded positively to a United Nations proposal for a two-month Truce which comes into effect tomorrow 2 April at 1900hrs," Mr Grundberg said in a statement.

"The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders," said the top UN official.

The announcement, made as Ramadan is set to begin, comes as consultations are being held between Yemen's different political factions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to revive UN-led peace talks aimed at ending the war.

"The aim of this truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering and most importantly hope that an end to this conflict is possible," said the statement.

On Friday, in a Twitter post, Mohammed Abdel-Salam, the spokesman and chief negotiator of the Houthis, welcomed the cease-fire.

The agreement came after the Saudi-led coalition, which has been battling the Houthi rebel group in Yemen since 2015, began observing a unilateral cease-fire on Wednesday — an offer that was rejected by the rebels. Saudi Arabia had proposed the unilateral cease-fire as part of talks it hosted aiming to resolve the war in Yemen. But the Houthis did not attend the talks because they were held on neutral territory.

Last Saturday, the Houthis announced a unilateral initiative that included a three-day suspension of cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as fighting inside Yemen. Their announcement came shortly after they claimed attacks on a key Saudi oil facility in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, ahead of a Formula One race in the kingdom.

UN Envoy Hans Grundberg announces two month truce in #Yemen starting 2 April 2022. Read more: https://t.co/G4RwAaLNJx — @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) April 1, 2022

The UN envoy also said the parties agreed that ports and commercial flights that will "operate in and out of Sanaa airport will be predetermined by destinations in the region."

Yemen's warring parties further agreed to meet under the UN envoy's auspices to open roads in Taez and other governorates in Yemen.

Mr Grundberg said the ceasefire can be renewed beyond the two-month period with consent of the parties.

Expand Autoplay Yehya Hayba and his children, who fled fighting between Houthi rebels and government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition, live at the Al Sumya camp for internally displaced people near Marib city, Yemen. AFP

The top UN envoy called for regional and international support to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire.

"For the successful implementation of this truce and for moving to the next steps, it is critical that this support continues in a sustained and focused manner," he said.

Yemen's Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak said the government supports the UN envoy's push for a ceasefire.

نرحب باعلان المبعوث الخاص بالهدنة وبالترتيبات الانسانية فيما يتعلق بمطار صنعاء والتسهيلات الاضافية في ميناء الحديدة وفتح المعابر في مدينة تعز المحاصرة من قبل مليشيا الحوثي منذ اكثر من سبع سنوات . — Ahmed A. BinMubarak (@BinmubarakAhmed) April 1, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Mr Mubarak announced the release of the first two fuel ships through the port of Hodeidah under instruction from President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi.

Hodeidah is under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has said the Houthis use them as launching points for military and marine operations.

However, some of the outskirts of the port city are under the control of pro-government forces.

Mr Mubarak said he is "affirming the government's firm position in supporting any efforts that alleviate the humanitarian suffering of our people in light with the positive atmosphere the Yemeni talks in Riyadh."

"I received clear directives from President Hadi to take necessary steps to facilitate all the arrangements for the release of all prisoners, opening Sanaa airport, releasing oil ships via Hodeidah, opening roads in the besieged Taez, to alleviate the suffering caused by the Houthis," he said.