Biden denounces 'reckless' Republican transport of migrants

US President Joe Biden has accused Republicans of using humans as political props in an apparent denunciation of right-wing governors transporting migrants in their states to northern, liberal-leaning states.

“Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props. What they’re doing is simply wrong,” he said in remarks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala in Washington.

“It’s un-American. It’s reckless.”

Mr Biden spoke hours after Texas Governor Gregg Abbott claimed that he had sent two busloads of migrants to be dropped off near the private residence of Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in north-west Washington.

READ MORE What is Title 42 and why is it causing so much debate?

He and other Republican governors have sent thousands of migrants to Democratic cities as a sign of their opposition to the Biden administration's border policies.

The White House has denied claims from Republican leaders that its policies encourage migrants to cross into the US. Migration is brought about by other factors, such as violence and poor economic conditions in Central and South America, the White House says.

Migrants who were dropped off outside Ms Harris's home on Thursday morning were fleeing violence and repressive regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, said League of United Latin American Citizens president Domingo Garcia.

Mr Biden said the US has a process in place to manage migrants crossing from the US-Mexico border.

“Republican officials should not interfere with that process by waging … these political stunts,” he said.

These and other migrants cannot be expelled from the country as many entered the US to request asylum or because Mexico will not accept them if there is an attempt to push them back across the border.

After migrants seeking asylum cross the southern border, they wait in a Customs and Border Protection facility until they are released into the US to wait for their cases to be reviewed.

Democrats have argued that a policy instituted under former president Donald Trump that sent migrants back to Mexico while they waited for their asylum cases to be reviewed was inhumane.

On Wednesday, two planes sent from Florida carried migrants to the wealthy enclave of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts without providing advanced notice.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seeking re-election this year and is a possible 2024 presidential candidate, said Mr Biden has “refused to lift a finger” to secure the border.

About 50 migrants from Venezuela, including children, were being provided with aid and shelter on Thursday.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced on Friday that a new temporary shelter will be established at Joint Base Cape Cod as Martha's Vineyard does not have the resources to sustain its humanitarian efforts.

Mr Baker said 125 members of the state's National Guard would be activated as part of the effort.

Agencies contributed to this report