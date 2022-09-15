Texas sends two busloads of migrants to Kamala Harris's residence

Two busloads of migrants from the US-Mexico border arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris's home in Washington on Thursday in the latest move by Republican governors opposed to President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the buses from Texas arrived at the Naval Observatory in north-west Washington.

"VP Harris claims our border is 'secure' & denies the crisis. We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border," Mr Abbott tweeted.

About two dozen people stood outside the Naval Observatory on Thursday morning clutching plastic bags of their belongings. They were then moved to a local church.

The move from the Republican governor comes a day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took credit for sending a group of immigrants to the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard.

Flights to the Massachusetts island were part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations”, said Mr DeSantis's communications director Taryn Fenske.

Many migrants who cross the US border illegally from Mexico are temporarily shielded from deportation to seek asylum in immigration court or released on humanitarian role, once they are freed by US authorities.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said short-term assistance was being provided. State Representative Dylan Fernandes, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said the community has stepped in to provide food, water and other resources.

“These immigrants were not met with chaos, they were met with compassion. We are a community & nation that is stronger because of immigrants,” Mr Fernandes tweeted.

Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. We are a community that comes together to support immigrants. pic.twitter.com/kG5bglhbLe — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022

Texas and Arizona have already sent thousands of immigrants to Democratic strongholds such as New York City, Chicago and Washington. Leaders of the two border states said those areas should take more migrants because they encouraged immigration by failing to enforce immigration laws.

Illinois officials earlier this week said about 500 migrants from Central and South America had arrived at Chicago's Union Station since August. Governor JB Pritzker declared a state of emergency last week to free up resources to respond to the crisis.

Martha's Vineyard, a summer holiday destination, has a year-round population of only 20,000 people. Mr Fernandes said the immigrants had arrived in the community without them knowing where they'd been sent.

Immigrants' consent is needed before states move them, though some accept because the journey takes them closer to their intended destinations.

Mr Fernandes said the group that landed in Martha's Vineyard did not know where they landed.

“Many don't know where they are. They say they were told they would be given housing and jobs,” he said.

Agencies contributed to this report