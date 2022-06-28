San Antonio migrant deaths: at least 40 people found dead in back of lorry in Texas

The bodies of at least 40 people were found dead in the back of a lorry in Texas on Monday, two US law enforcement officials have said.

The vehicle had been abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, in what may be one of the deadliest occurrences in migrant crossing.

Officials found at least a dozen people alive. Reuters

Rescuers found a dozen or more people alive who were taken to hospital for treatment, one of the officials told the Washington Post.

The lorry was found by agents from Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement that specialises in human trafficking cases, one of the officials said.

HSI agents are leading the investigation.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican consul general Ruben Minutti was on his way to the site.

Mr Ebrard said in a tweet that the victims' nationalities were still unknown.

The Mexican General Consulate in San Antonio said on Twitter that it would provide aid to any Mexicans involved in the incident, if there were any.

Lorries became a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in US border enforcement in San Diego, California and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

Before that, people paid small fees to small operators to transport them across a largely unguarded border.

As crossing became exponentially more difficult, migrants were led through more dangerous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more.

Heat poses a serious danger, particularly when temperatures can rise severely inside vehicles. Weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy on Monday, but temperatures approached 37.7ºC.

Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a lorry that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sweltering lorry south-east of San Antonio.

Agencies contributed to this report, which is developing.