Cross-Channel people traffickers upgrade to bigger boats in quest for higher profits

Criminals use larger vessels to avoid highly patrolled areas off England's south coast

A Border Force boat carrying migrants arrives at Dover harbour in England. Reuters 

Paul Peachey
May 26, 2021

Criminals are upgrading to bigger boats to bring more illegal migrants into Britain and exploit high profit margins from low-risk smuggling operations, UK investigators said.

More than 3,000 people have reportedly crossed the Channel from northern Europe to the UK in 2021, double the number that tried during the same period last year.

Smugglers charge up to €5,000 ($6,113) per passage. The profitable trade is prompting gangs to use bigger boats to avoid the highly patrolled areas off the English port town of Dover in search of other landing spots, the National Crime Agency said.

Three men were arrested in November last year over an alleged attempt to smuggle 69 Albanians into the UK in a fishing boat. The trawler set off from Belgium but was intercepted off the coast of eastern England by British border guard vessels.

“Migrants transported via this method have a higher chance of being exploited by UK-based criminals than those detected by law enforcement arriving by small boat,” the NCA said in the report.

The rise in the use of boats in 2020 was linked to restrictions on air and freight transport because of Covid-19 and tighter security at the key French ports of Calais and Dunkirk.

The NCA said gangs and migrants were “attracted to the high success rate and low cost-high profit nature of small boats” compared with stowing away in the backs of lorries.

A senior NCA investigator told British MPs last year that it was cheap and easy to pick up a dinghy and outboard motor and charge migrants between €3,500 and €5,000 for a place on board.

Migration Watch, which campaigns for stricter immigration controls, said the use of boats had increased sharply since 2018, when just seven people reportedly crossed the Channel in the first five months of the year.

The NCA said that the number of migrants smuggled in vehicles on ferries and using fake documents on flights had returned to pre-lockdown levels in the final weeks of 2020. Boris Johnson’s government first imposed tight restrictions on travel in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

The new tactics are the latest sign of people smugglers adapting their techniques to cope with Covid-19 restrictions.

Some gangs were using decoy drivers to drive recklessly in front of lorries carrying migrants to divert police attention or block officers if they threatened to disrupt the trade, police organisation Europol said.

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Suggested picnic spots

Abu Dhabi
Umm Al Emarat Park
Yas Gateway Park
Delma Park
Al Bateen beach
Saadiyaat beach
The Corniche
Zayed Sports City
 
Dubai
Kite Beach
Zabeel Park
Al Nahda Pond Park
Mushrif Park
Safa Park
Al Mamzar Beach Park
Al Qudrah Lakes 

I Feel Pretty
Dir: Abby Kohn/Mark Silverstein
Starring: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel
 

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale

Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White

Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse

Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins 

More on animal trafficking
If you go

The flights
Return flights from Dubai to Santiago, via Sao Paolo cost from Dh5,295 with Emirates


The trip
A five-day trip (not including two days of flight travel) was split between Santiago and in Puerto Varas, with more time spent in the later where excursions were organised by TurisTour.
 

When to go
The summer months, from December to February are best though there is beauty in each season

Name: Brendalle Belaza

From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines

Arrived in the UAE: 2007

Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus

Favourite photography style: Street photography

Favourite book: Harry Potter

