Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing “cold-like symptoms”, her press office announced on Tuesday.

The positive test result comes after a family holiday on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, from which Ms Biden was due to depart for Washington along with President Joe Biden.

A statement from Ms Biden's communications director Elizabeth Alexander said she was experiencing mild symptoms and would isolate in South Carolina for at least five days, in line with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Ms Biden is double-vaccinated and twice-boosted and so far, Mr Biden has tested negative.

“The president tested negative for Covid this morning on an antigen test,” read a statement released by the White House.

“Consistent with CDC guidance, because he is a close contact of the first lady, he will [wear a] mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others. We will also increase the president's testing cadence and report those results.”

Mr Biden recently overcame a bout of Covid-19, only days before the family left for their summer holiday.

He was still expected to return to Washington himself this afternoon to sign the major Inflation Reduction Act into law.