Kiawah Island, South Carolina: the Biden family's holiday destination

US President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina for what is expected to be at least a seven-day family holiday.

The Bidens have been enjoying beach bike rides and shopping while staying at a family friend's residence on Kiawah Island, known for its private beach and golf resort.

A security detail on Friday dropped the Biden off at a home in a gated community near the golf grounds.

The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Mr Biden’s holiday schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington.

Only about 20 square kilometres, Kiawah Island is home to about 1,600 people and best known for its private beach and golf course. Here are some of the attractions the presidential holiday spot has to offer.

Golf Resort

The Kiawah Island Golf Resort offers expansive sporting grounds, dining and spa options, and Atlantic beaches. An extension of the world-renowned Ocean Course, the resort hosted the 1991 Ryder Cup as well as the 2012 and 2021 PGA Championships.

Vacationers can book entire villas or rooms in the resort's oceanside hotel, but accommodation are not for those looking to save: rates for rooms range between $400 to $2,200 per night.

Nature and Wildlife

The island's government website emphasises an expansive wildlife presence on the island, including deer, bobcats, grey foxes, raccoons, river otters and ospreys. But that's only what the island has on land.

Tours are available for birdwatching and wild dolphins hotspots, and hiking is a popular pastime through the secluded barrier island.

Kiawah has been involved in bobcat conservation efforts, after its historically healthy bobcat population plummeted between 2017 and 2020.

Food

Many of the top-rated restaurants on the island also reflect the relatively high price points.

“Jasmine Porch”, on the resort grounds, is the top-rated restaurant on the island, offering upscale American eats with an emphasis on seafood.

For a taste of a uniquely American southern tradition, “Traveler's Choice” on TripAdvisor goes to Cherrywood BBQ and Ale House, a stop on the South Carolina Barbeque Trail in the state that invented the slow-and-low cooking method.