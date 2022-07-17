US woman found dead after falling in alligator-filled pond

Elderly woman was seen falling into the pond by a golf course

An alligator in the Florida Everglades in May. AFP
Associated Press
Jul 17, 2022
Police in the US say a Florida woman was found dead after falling into a pond and being attacked by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond by a golf course in Englewood late on Friday and struggling to stay afloat.

While she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it is not yet known whether those were the reptiles involved. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says alligators are more active when temperatures rise.

Updated: July 17, 2022, 2:08 PM
