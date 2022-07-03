Egypt closes Red Sea resort beach after fatal shark attack

A section of beach near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Hurghada has been closed after an Austrian woman was killed in a shark attack.

Video footage taken by another tourist showed horrified onlookers watching a woman being brought to shore with a flotation device after losing an arm and leg.

The victim, 68, died of shock despite efforts to revive her at the Nile Hospital in Hurghada, a health official said.

The Associated Press reported that authorities would close off the area for three days, banning all “sea activities”, including diving, snorkelling, wind surfing and kite sailing. Fishing boats were also banned from the waters off Hurghada. The governor ordered the closure.

Read more Italian tourist killed in shark attack on Caribbean island

A video circulated online is purported to be taken from a nearby pier and shows a woman being attacked by a mako shark relatively close to the shore.

Attacks on humans by mako sharks are rare, according to the International Shark Attack File, an organisation that tracks shark attacks.

They are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with their numbers dwindling after being hunted by open sea anglers and commercial fishing boats.

Shark attacks have been uncommon in Egypt's Red Sea coastal region in recent years. In 2020, a Ukrainian boy lost an arm and an Egyptian tour guide a leg in a shark attack. In 2010, a spate of shark attacks killed one European tourist and maimed several others off Sharm El Sheikh on the Sinai Peninsula, across the Red Sea from Hurghada.

Expand Autoplay A shark at Melbourne Sea Life aquarium. Getty Images

Egypt's Red Sea resorts, including Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, are among the country's major beach destinations and are popular with European tourists. Divers are drawn by the steep drop-offs of coral reefs just offshore that offer a rich and colourful sea life.

Authorities have in recent years sought to revive the vital tourism sector, hit by years of instability and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.