Donald Trump deposition delayed after ex-wife Ivana Trump's death

The depositions of former US president Donald Trump and two of his children in a New York state fraud investigation were postponed on Friday following the death of his ex-wife, Ivana Trump.

The former president, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump were originally scheduled to provide evidence on Friday, but New York Attorney General Letitia James's office said they had agreed to postpone them due to Ivana Trump's death.

“We offer our condolences to the Trump family,” the attorney general’s office representative Delaney Kempner said in a statement.

No new dates have been announced for the depositions.

Trump died at her Manhattan home on Thursday at the age of 73. She was married to Mr Trump from 1977 to 1992 and they had three children together — Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

“She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” her daughter wrote in a tweet.

Police are investigating whether she fell down the stairs, with her death believed to have been accidental, The Associated Press reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

She was found unconscious near a staircase in her home, the people said, speaking to AP on condition of anonymity.

The medical examiner's office will determine an official cause of death.

The Trump Organisation — which manages golf courses, hotels and other real estate — has been accused by Ms James of inflating the values of their property.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that it is common for real estate companies to seek the best valuations. He also accused the investigation of being a “witch hunt” because Ms James is a Democrat.

The investigation into Mr Trump's business dealings comes as a US House Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has ramped up its findings linking the former president to the 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report