Donald Trump slams Elon Musk's Twitter 'mess'

Former US president Donald Trump lashed out at Elon Musk, saying that the Tesla founder should “focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess”, as the war of words between the two men escalated.

Mr Trump's attack is the latest in a series of insults the two have traded in recent days.

The former president made his latest remarks in response to series of tweets posted by Mr Musk on Tuesday, in which the Tesla founder suggested the Republican should retire from politics.

“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,” Mr Musk wrote.

In a separate tweet he added: “Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.”

Mr Trump did not appear to appreciate the comments, taking to his Truth Social platform hours later to accuse Mr Musk of visiting the “White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidised projects”.

“I could have said, 'drop to your knees and beg', and he would have done it,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social and added that Mr Musk would be “worthless” if he did not receive subsidies from the Trump administration.

Donald Trump assailed Tesla Founder Elon Musk on the former US president's Truth Social platform. Screengrab / Truth Social

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that's perhaps worthless,” wrote Mr Trump, who was banned from the social media platform after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Mr Trump also encouraged Twitter to pursue its lawsuit against Mr Musk, which it launched after the billionaire abandoned the deal through which he would have taken over the company.

The social media company's lawyers called the termination “invalid and wrongful”, a letter showed.

In response, Mr Musk posted a meme on Twitter of an elderly character from The Simpsons angrily gesturing towards a cloud.

The feud between Mr Musk and Mr Trump began at a rally in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 9, during which the former president scoffed over how the Tesla head said he would vote Republican.

“He said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that,’” The Anchorage Daily News reported Mr Trump saying. “He told me he voted for me, so he’s another [expletive] artist.”