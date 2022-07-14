Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, dies aged 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former US president Donald Trump, died at age 73 on Thursday.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana!”

Former US president Donald Trump announced the death of his ex-wife, Ivana Trump. Screengrab / Truth Social

ABC News first reported on a Trump family statement which reads: “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country.

“She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren.”

Ivana Trump, nee Zelnickova, was born in what is now the Czech Republic in 1949. After marriage to a platonic friend granted her Austrian citizenship, she left the communist country for Canada in the early 1970s.

While working as a model in New York City, she met Mr Trump and the couple married in 1977. They had three children - Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric - and divorced in 1992.

Following her marriage, she worked as a senior executive at The Trump Organisation and after her divorce, she became involved in real estate and fashion design ventures.

The Trumps were a New York City power couple during the 1980s and 90s. Ivana Trump said that she and her former husband had been on good terms in recent years, writing in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.

Tributes to Trump and condolences to her family poured in on Twitter following the announcement of her passing.

Former New York mayor and Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani said: "Ivana Trump was a truly talented, creative and beautiful person. She contributed greatly particularly to New York."

Kayleigh MacEnany, a former White House press secretary, tweeted her "love and prayers" to Mr Trump and this family. "Thinking of you all during this very difficult time," she wrote.

British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan expressed his condolences to the younger Trumps over the loss of their mother, calling her a "fabulously entertaining lady".

Very sad to hear Ivana Trump has died. She was a fabulously entertaining lady & great interviewee who remained fiercely loyal to her ex-husband Donald. My condolences to ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ ⁦@EricTrump⁩ on the loss of their magnificent mother. pic.twitter.com/jzp4gNK0t9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 14, 2022

CNN anchor Jake Tapper also sent his condolences to the Trump family, saying: "May her memory be a blessing."