Trump and adult children to testify in New York court

Former US president Donald Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, have agreed to testify in a New York state investigation of his business practices, a court document showed on Wednesday.

The Trumps are scheduled to testify beginning on July 15, but they have until June 13 to ask New York state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, to further delay any testimony.

The testimony would be postponed if that court issued a stay.

The agreement came after an intermediate state appeals court denied the Trumps' bid to avoid testimony.

They had argued that testifying in the civil probe would breach their constitutional rights because their words could be used in a related criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

New York state Attorney General Letitia James says her more than three-year investigation has found evidence that the Trump Organisation — which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate throughout the world — misstated asset valuations to get benefits such as favourable loans and tax breaks.

Mr Trump, a Republican, has denied any wrongdoing and has called the investigation politically motivated because Ms James is a Democrat.