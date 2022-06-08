Trump and adult children to testify in New York court

Document says Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump agree to testify with former president on July 15

Former president Donald Trump with daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr in 2021. AFP
Reuters
Jun 08, 2022
Alpha V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Former US president Donald Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, have agreed to testify in a New York state investigation of his business practices, a court document showed on Wednesday.

The Trumps are scheduled to testify beginning on July 15, but they have until June 13 to ask New York state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, to further delay any testimony.

The testimony would be postponed if that court issued a stay.

Read more
Donald Trump held in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena
Trump and children must give evidence in New York case

The agreement came after an intermediate state appeals court denied the Trumps' bid to avoid testimony.

They had argued that testifying in the civil probe would breach their constitutional rights because their words could be used in a related criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, smiles as she speaks to the press in the Moroccan city of Sidi Kacem on Wednesday, November 7, 2019. AFP

Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, smiles as she speaks to the press in the Moroccan city of Sidi Kacem on Wednesday, November 7, 2019. AFP

New York state Attorney General Letitia James says her more than three-year investigation has found evidence that the Trump Organisation — which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate throughout the world — misstated asset valuations to get benefits such as favourable loans and tax breaks.

Mr Trump, a Republican, has denied any wrongdoing and has called the investigation politically motivated because Ms James is a Democrat.

Former US President Donald Trump attends a rally to boost Ohio Republican candidates before the May 3 primary election. Reuters

Former US President Donald Trump attends a rally to boost Ohio Republican candidates before the May 3 primary election. Reuters

Updated: June 08, 2022, 8:08 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL