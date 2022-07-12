January 6 committee probes Trump's use of right-wing extremists to fight election

The US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection presented evidence on Tuesday showing how former president Donald Trump had issued a “siren call” to far-right extremist groups to attend a Washington rally culminating in the deadly attack on the US Capitol.

“The president's goal was to stay in power for a second term despite losing the election. The assembled crowd was one of the tools to achieve that goal,” Democratic Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy said, at the start of the committee's seventh public hearing.

They focused on Mr Trump's tweet on December 19, which said: “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

It had a large effect on extremists and far-right militia groups, which included online discussions planning travel for the rally.

Trump’s “Be there, will be wild!” call reverberated online across almost every social media platform. Trump’s key supporters, including far-right media personalities, saw it as a call to action. pic.twitter.com/k8Ao8PZJWm — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 12, 2022

The panel shared forum posts in response: "Is the 6th D-Day? Is that why Trump wants everyone there?" and "Trump just told us all to come armed. [Expletive] A. this is happening." and "It 'will be wild' means we need volunteers for the firing squad."

Other posts shown included plans for violence: "Bring handcuffs and wait near the tunnels" and "body armour, knuckles, shields, bats, pepper spray, whatever it takes."

An anonymous former Twitter staffer told the committee about that tweet, "My concern with the former president, for seemingly, the first time was speaking directly to extremist organisations giving directives."

The panel also presented information about how Mr Trump's circle knew the 2020 election was not stolen, as he has continued to claim, and could find no evidence of electoral fraud following the November 3 vote.

Committee member Jamie Raskin presented evidence of Mr Trump's refusal to accept electoral results, by showing video clips of multiple Trump officials suggesting he should concede.

They reached this conclusion after dozens of litigation efforts in US states failed and after the electoral college meeting in mid-December, where states certified their results to reach that opponent Joe Biden won the election.

Mr Trump's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump testified that it was "my sentiment" that the December 14 electoral college meeting was the end of his run, "probably prior as well".

Despite their closeness with the former president, Mr Trump continued to meet conspiracy theorists such as Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who supported his attempts to cling on to power.

The divide between those who knew the election was not stolen and conspiracy theorists was especially highlighted in a hours-long meeting on December 18, when people were yelling at each other from separate areas of the White House.

“These Americans did not have access to the truth like Donald Trump did,” said Congresswoman and January 6 committee vice chairwoman Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the panel.

“They put their faith and their trust in Donald Trump. They wanted to believe in him. They wanted to fight for their country, and he deceived them. For millions of Americans that may be painful to accept, but it is true.”

Expand Autoplay Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee to investigate the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, leads a meeting on Capitol Hill. Bloomberg

Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel for Mr Trump, testified last Friday and addressed questions about what happened in the White House in the weeks leading up to January 6.

“His testimony met our expectations,” Ms Cheney said.

Former attorney general Bill Barr testified that Mr Trump asked to seize electoral voting machines across the country.

Mr Cipollone testified on that request that he told the White House in December, "that's not how we do things in the United States".

His revelations came after last month's shocking public evidence by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide of Mr Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows.

She told the committee that Mr Trump was unhinged in the days before the insurrection and how the former president knew of the dangerous threats that day. She also outlined his attempts to join the violent crowd of supporters.