'The Sopranos' star Paul Herman dies aged 76

Lorraine Bracco leads tributes to actor who starred in numerous crime films

Actor Paul Herman, who made appearances in numerous crime films including 'Goodfellas' and 'The Irishman', died aged 76. Getty Images via AFP
Kyle Fitzgerald
Mar 30, 2022

Actor Paul Herman, who starred as Peter 'Beansie' Gaeta in The Sopranos and made appearances in numerous gangster films including Goodfellas, died on Tuesday, his 76th birthday.

Herman's death was confirmed in an Instagram post by former Sopranos and Goodfellas co-star Michael Imperioli, who called the movie icon a "great dude".

He was a "first-class storyteller and raconteur", Imperioli wrote.

Herman's cause of death has not yet been released.

Best known for his role Peter 'Beansie' Gaeta, an associate for the DiMeo crime family in The Sopranos, Herman's acting career spanned 37 years.

Goodfellas co-star Debi Mazar was among many to comment on Herman's death.

"Noooooo!!! Oh no," she commented on Imperioli's post. "I have such a long history with Paulie since the early 80’s."

Lorraino Bracco, who played therapist Jennifer Melfi in The Sopranos among other roles, remembered Herman as a "loving soul with a great sense of humour".

Actor James Woods, who played Max Bailey in the 1984 film Once Upon a Time in America alongside Herrman, said there "as no sweeter man on earth".

"You always felt at home in his presence," Woods said on Twitter.

Herman most recently starred as Whispers DiTullio in Martin Scorsese's crime epic The Irishman alongside Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

The Brooklyn-born actor also made appearances in Heat, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, Casino and Big.

Updated: March 30, 2022, 1:52 PM
USCelebritiesDeathFilm
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article 'The Sopranos' star Paul Herman dies aged 76
An image that illustrates this article US completing destruction of its chemical weapons, watchdog says
An image that illustrates this article How Dubai’s virtual asset law could be a global model for cryptocurrency regulation
An image that illustrates this article US approves fourth Covid vaccine dose for people over 50