US reversal allows Ukrainian family to seek asylum

US authorities have allowed a Ukrainian woman and her three children to seek asylum, a reversal from when she was denied entry under sweeping restrictions for seeking humanitarian protection under President Joe Biden's administration.

The 34-year-old woman and her children — ages 14, 12 and 6 — entered San Diego this week for processing after authorities blocked her path hours earlier, triggering sharp criticism from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats.

Blaine Bookey, legal director of the Centre for Gender and Refugee Studies, was returning to San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, when she saw the Ukrainian woman crying with her children, and looking “very uncomfortable”.

The family had been denied the chance to seek asylum after being turned back because of an order from the Donald Trump era, known as Title 42, that was put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Schumer mentioned the Ukrainian family when calling for an end to use of Title 42 authority, which is named after a 1944 public health law.

“They requested refuge in one of the ports of entry on our southern border, but were turned away because of Title 42,” Mr Schumer said on a conference call with reporters. “This is not who we are as a country. Continuing this Trump-era policy has defied common sense and common decency.”

The Homeland Security Department said it admitted the Ukrainian family “after we reviewed the facts of their case” and it continues to exempt “particularly vulnerable” people on a case-by-case basis.

Migrants have been expelled more than 1.6 million times since Title 42 was introduced in March 2020. The Biden administration has defended the order even as coronavirus cases have subsided.