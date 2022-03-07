What military assistance has the US provided to Ukraine?

Washington has sent Kyiv more than $1bn in military aid over the past year with another $10bn possible

Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk. Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP
Bryant Harris
Washington
Mar 07, 2022

US President Joe Biden's administration asked Congress at the weekend for $10 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine — an amount that would dwarf the $1bn in assistance Washington has already provided to Kyiv over the past year.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter on Sunday that the House of Representatives would consider the Ukraine emergency aid request in the government funding bill that Congress will vote on later this week.

The Biden administration had initially wavered on sending Ukraine lethal military assistance, but the US calculus changed in December after Russia began amassing troops on the Ukrainian border in a precursor to the invasion.

The Biden administration first gave Ukraine a $60 million security assistance package in August, which included Javelin anti-armour systems.

The non-lethal aid also included vehicles, radars, electronic equipment such as radio systems and medical supplies

That hardware was not fully delivered to Ukraine until the following November.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands near captured Russian tanks, one painted in the colours of the Ukrainian national flag and the other marked with the letter 'Z' in the north of the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Reuters