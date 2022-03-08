From Yo-Yo Ma to sweets, Washington rallies to help Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, Washington has become a hub for galvanising humanitarian and financial support for a country more than 6,000 kilometres away.

While it cannot boast the largest Ukrainian-American population in the country, the political energy, extensive humanitarian network and activist nature of the city have turned it into a base for activism.

Rallies have become a daily occurrence outside the White House, and on Sunday, more than a thousand protesters called on US President Joe Biden to help bring an end to the invasion.

More edits from last night’s stream: families gather in front of the White House to support @Ukraine #ukraine #protest pic.twitter.com/qsOcYcopeJ — Ian (@Fawl242) March 7, 2022

Ukrainian flags flutter in the breeze above Pennsylvania Avenue by order of Mayor Muriel Bowser and national monuments, embassies and landmarks across the city have lit up in blue and yellow to show support for the country.

From the US Capitol to the White House — we proudly #StandWithUkraine. Thank you @DDOTDC for helping us make sure that our #DCvalues are firmly on display. pic.twitter.com/PK7zzzSmPb — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 1, 2022

The entrance to the Ukrainian embassy in the Georgetown neighbourhood has been flooded with support, with locals leaving flowers and messages of solidarity.

Walked by the Ukrainian embassy in Washington where flowers and notes are piled by the door. pic.twitter.com/4iPhvz42ia — Dan Baer (@danbbaer) March 2, 2022

On the other end of Georgetown, the world famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma was spotted playing a song of peace outside the Russian embassy on Monday.

“We all have to do something,” he was quoted as saying.

Yo Yo Ma was just playing his Cello in front of the Russian embassy. Video: https://t.co/ldg1IOsxIs pic.twitter.com/Qq8Of6ifbZ — PoPville (@PoPville) March 7, 2022

Michael Sawkiw, director of the Ukrainian National Information Service (UNIS), said support for Ukraine has been “overwhelming”.

“Our goal has been to get as much help as possible, whether that’s humanitarian aid for refugees, medical supplies or security assistance to Ukraine,” Mr Sawkiw told The National.

He lauded the bipartisan embrace of the Ukrainian cause in Congress, which has led to an assistance package to Kyiv of $10 billion.

Read More Biden imposes ban on Russian oil over war in Ukraine

As the war drags on, Mr Sawkiw said a long-term approach is needed, including helping Ukrainians document war crimes, a continued build up Ukraine's military defences and supporting congressional bills that punish Russia for cultural abuses and inhibiting religious freedom.

The organisation has also called for state boycotts of Russian products, such as those enacted in Virginia, Texas, New York and Ohio.

Food for thought

In addition to local activism initiatives, many local restaurants have begun fund-raising campaigns in support of Ukraine.

In the quiet Adams Morgan neighbourhood, residents flock to D-Light Cafe, a small bakery owned by two Ukrainian sisters.

Despite suffering their own misfortunes when fire ravaged their business earlier this year, the bakery has focused its efforts on helping those back home by selling blue and yellow cookies, hosting trivia games and holding other fund-raising events to benefit their homeland.

Since Russia began their attack on Ukraine last week, WCK has activated restaurants in Ukraine and 4 surrounding countries, serving hundreds of thousands of meals to families—and we'll be here as long as we're needed. Thank you to all making this possible. 🙏 #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/9ohlO48Rpe — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 5, 2022

One of Washington's most famous chefs, Jose Andres, has taken his philanthropic operation at the World Central Kitchen all the way to Eastern Europe, where he is providing meals and helping refugees fleeing the fighting.

Several other groups and restaurants in Washington such as Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate, Tabla and Moon Rabbit are planning a fund-raiser on March 21 to help Mr Andres's operation in Europe, DC Eatery reported.

In what the US has called an “unprovoked” attack, Russia invaded Ukraine three weeks ago after spending months amassing more than 100,000 troops along the border. Hundreds of civilians, including children, have been killed in the fighting.