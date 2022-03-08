International Women's Day: 11 US women making history

From the first black woman Supreme Court nominee to a stout defender of voting rights, the US is home to many inspirational women.

For International Womens’ Day, The National takes a look at 11 American women who are changing their country and the world.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court.

Ms Brown Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden to replace Justice Steven Breyer, whom she clerked for when she was fresh out of Harvard Law School.

Currently a judge on Washington’s Federal Appellate Court, she served as a US District judge from 2013 to 2021.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a former public defender, an unflinching champion for justice, and Joe Biden's nominee to the second highest court in the United States. pic.twitter.com/O6bvsFE1JQ — Demand Justice #ExpandTheCourt (@WeDemandJustice) March 30, 2021

She is a mother of two daughters, a point she referenced with great pride during her acceptance speech at the White House.

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams is a leading figure in the US voting rights movement and one of the country's most influential former politicians. Ms Abrahams served in the Georgia State House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017.

Ms Abrams, who narrowly lost her Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018, was credited as one of those responsible for driving historic turnout in the 2020 general election that turned the state blue.

Grassroots organisations are estimated to have helped register 800,000 new voters in a state that is purging voter rolls by the thousands,

Ms Abrams officially announced that she would once again run for governor of Georgia today on International Women's Day.

Dr Rochelle Walensky

As the director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky is one of the most influential women in health care in the US and the face of government's campaign against Covid-19.

Dr Walensky revamped CDC efforts in tackling public health issues, bringing more focus on gender equity and underserved communities, launching a $2.25 billion initiative to fund health departments in places hit hard by Covid-19.

She embraced a cautious approach to lifting Covid-19 restrictions and has intensified messaging efforts by CDC since she took office in January 2021.

Throughout the pandemic, Dr Walensky has held hundreds of press conferences and interviews, sometimes to counter misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has been a fixture in the headlines even after she gave up her royal duties and moved back to the US.

The actress-turned-royal was born in California and became an international sensation when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Her rare public appearances often shine the spotlight on important national and international issues, such as vaccine equity.

She, along with Prince Harry, has also advocated paid family leave in the US and elsewhere.

Jill Biden

The first lady is not only the wife of Mr Biden but also a vocal advocate for education. While Mr Biden served as vice president and even as president, Ms Biden has worked as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, making her the only sitting first lady to ever hold a paying job.

She received her doctorate in education in 2007 from the University of Delaware.

The daughter of a Navy veteran and the mother of an Army veteran, Ms Biden has also done considerable work with military families. She has also pushed the US government to provide funding for gender equity and equality programmes in countries around the world.

Nusrat Jahan Choudhury

Nusrat Jahan Choudhury could potentially be the first Muslim-American woman to serve on the US federal bench, nominated to sit on the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union since 2020, Ms Choudhury led efforts to end racial profiling and the law enforcement targeting of people of colour.

Ms Choudhury's legal team has advanced cases pertaining to First Amendment rights, voting rights, gender equity and government transparency.